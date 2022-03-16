Here’s your chance to share the stage with opera stars

Cincinnati Boychoir has rescheduled two events that were postponed due to Covid-19. Festival Day, originally scheduled Feb. 26, will now take place noon-5 p.m. April 30 at Memorial Hall, with a free concert at 5:30 p.m. This concert will include repertoire from composers including Sherry Blevins and Curtis Mayfield. Festival...
On a recent Saturday, thousands of children and families thronged to Cincinnati Museum Center. After two years fighting Covid-19, it was inspiring to see so many people visiting the museum spaces again at Cincinnati’s historic Union Terminal. Just as inspiring that day, Feb. 19, was an event hosted by...
“I am West Side,” Tim Perrino says. “If I had come into the West Side and said, ‘Hey, I want to do all this stuff,’ and I wasn't already a child of the West Side, people would have said, ‘Who are you?’ But instead, growing up on this side, having performed all my life and a lot of people knew me, it was just rally to the cause.”
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
Comments / 0