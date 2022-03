HOUMA, La. — The sheriff of a south Louisiana parish hit hard last year by Hurricane Ida says he expects to return inmates to the parish jail by the end of the month. The Courier of Houma reports that about 500 Terrebonne Parish inmates were evacuated before the storm, which hit last Aug. 29. The Terrebonne jail sustained major roof damage and has been closed for repairs for nearly six months.

