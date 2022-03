NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has denied a request to expedite a legal challenge seeking to block newly drawn state House and Senate maps in Tennessee. According to the order, the judges argued on Tuesday they were “not convinced” they had the authority to speed up the proceedings and that doing so could limit “important constitutional questions” from being fully considered and adjudicated.

