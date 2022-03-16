ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Open enrollment for One City Elementary ends March 18

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The open enrollment deadline for One City Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year for students entering 4K-5th grade is Friday, March 18, 5 p.m. “We’re not only...

madison365.com

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

