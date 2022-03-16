Open enrollment for One City Elementary ends March 18

Faren D’Abell, One City’s Chief of Instructional Design, has a new role teaching fourth graders at One City Elementary School, One City announced on Monday. “We have reassigned Mr. D’Abell to ensure that our fourth-grade scholars have the educational intervention and enrichment necessary to help them overcome several months of learning loss during the pandemic,” One City CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement. “As you know, fourth grade is a new grade level for One City this year. Most of our fourth-grade scholars were learning virtually or were home-schooled during the pandemic, and lost considerable ground educationally as a result. This decision has been made to help them catch up.

MONONA, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO