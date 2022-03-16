Open enrollment for One City Elementary ends March 18
The open enrollment deadline for One City Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year for students entering 4K-5th grade is Friday, March 18, 5 p.m. “We’re not only...madison365.com
The open enrollment deadline for One City Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year for students entering 4K-5th grade is Friday, March 18, 5 p.m. “We’re not only...madison365.com
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0