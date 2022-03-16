ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Somalia delays election process again as deadline lapses

By -, Sophie RAMIS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IW3Fc_0egePOzK00
Elections to appoint a successor to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known by his nickname of Farmajo, are more than a year overdue /AFP

Somalia has again pushed back the deadline for completing lower house elections, delaying until March 31 a process that is already more than a year overdue and has resulted in political sanctions.

The electoral committee announced the latest postponement on Tuesday evening, further delaying the vote for a new president and prolonging a political crisis in a country also facing drought and an Islamist insurgency.

After countless delays and missed deadlines, the lower house elections were due to be completed on March 15.

But only three of Somalia's five states had selected their representatives by deadline, according to election officials.

Some 39 of 275 seats remained unfilled in Hirshabelle, Jubaland and Puntland states.

The Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) said these vacancies would be filled by the end of the month and the "official final results" of the lower and upper house ballots announced on March 31.

All elected representatives would be sworn into office in Mogadishu on April 14, the election committee said in its latest revised timetable.

Elections for lower and upper house lawmakers were supposed to be completed before President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's term expired in February 2021.

The two chambers of parliament in turn choose a president, and until representatives for both are elected and sworn in the vote cannot proceed.

But political infighting has stymied the process, and the president's mandate expired without a vote having taken place.

Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, tried to extend his rule by decree but faced protests and violent opposition in Mogadishu where rival political factions fought on the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN489_0egePOzK00
Somalia /AFP

He appointed his prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, to broker a consensus on a way forward, but disagreements between the two men hindered progress.

Somalia's key foreign backer, the United States, has imposed travel sanctions on key political figures for "obstructionist actions" and expressed disappointment when the latest deadline was missed on Tuesday.

The international community has warned the election impasse distracts from Somalia's other pressing problems, most notably its worst drought in decades and a persistent and violent insurgency waged by Al-Shabaab.

Somalia has not held a one-person one-vote election in 50 years.

The process underway at the moment follows a complex indirect model used in previous ballots, where state legislatures and thousands of clan delegates choose MPs and senators.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Elected Representatives#Islamist#Feit#The Election Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy