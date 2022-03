In 2019, newly elected Gov. Mike DeWine fought hard and successfully for a long-overdue and desperately needed increase in Ohio’s gas and diesel taxes -- making a passionate pitch in his first State of the State for the urgency of fixing the state’s bridges and roads. Our editorial board strongly supported DeWine in his wise bid to keep the state’s highways, bridges and roads safe. Nothing less was on the line.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO