Premier League

'The players have been here far too long'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer England winger Chris Waddle speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Manchester United's struggles: "United have big problems. "Some of the players have been here far too long and I'm not sure how the club works any more. We're not talking about a...

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
Telegraph

Manchester United are, and have been for too long, a club making it up as they go along

It almost seems quaint now to think that the photograph of the scoreboard from Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Olympiacos in February 2014 that Ed Woodward kept in a frame on his desk was supposed to symbolise rock bottom. That was only nine months after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and Woodward, until recently United’s executive vice-chairman, wanted a daily reminder that the club should never again sink so low. United actually beat Olympiacos in the return game at Old Trafford to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals and Woodward could scarcely have imagined then that this would come to constitute success for a club whose problems were, in fact, only just beginning.
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
SPORTbible

Ex-PSG Player's Claim That Lionel Messi Is 'Not So Extraordinary' At French Giants Has Aged Really Well

Nicolas Anelka’s remarks on Lionel Messi’s hit-and-miss spell at Paris Saint-Germain have resurfaced after the Barcelona legend was booed by the French club’s fans. PSG snapped up the 34-year-old Argentine ace on a free transfer last August after his exit from Barcelona, with La Liga’s financial fair play rules preventing the Spanish club from signing Messi to a new deal.
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'make contact over potential move for former Chelsea star Eden Hazard' with Real Madrid 'willing to let the Belgian leave' after a difficult three-year spell at the Spanish giants

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Real Madrid over a potential stunning move for Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. Hazard has endured a difficult three-year spell at the club which has been plagued with injuries and seen a drop in his first-team chances this season. The LaLiga leaders are said to be...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Told Former Superstar He Was Going To Be Third Brother Of Destruction

The Undertaker managed to create quite the legacy for himself before Kane came along, but together as the Brothers of Destruction they added more chapters to their storied careers. It’s hard to imagine WWE adding another talent to the Kane/Undertaker dynamic, but during a recent episode of TalkNShop Doc Gallows...
BBC

Swindon Town 2-1 Sutton United

Harry McKirdy's second-half winner clinched a vital victory for Swindon over play-off rivals Sutton. The hosts got in front after 14 minutes when Josh Davison raced onto a long clearance, chipped keeper Stuart Nelson and slotted into the corner. He should have made it two when McKirdy floated in a...
The Independent

Luton Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid: Team news

Rangnick said "all players" were available for the last-16 second-leg tie, but there was a "small question mark" over the fitness of Luke Shaw. Left-back Shaw recently tested positive for coronavirus. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is back in training after returning a negative Covid test, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay also...
