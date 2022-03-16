ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wealth Enhancement Group Acquires Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc., Northern California-Based RIAs with More Than $400 Million in Assets

By Wealth Enhancement Group
 1 day ago
Newly Added Firms Raise Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to $55.1 Billion, Continuing Robust M&A Growth Momentum. MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc. The firms are led by...

