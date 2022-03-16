ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Colbert County man arrested on 41 counts of producing child pornography

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhnLc_0egeOIIf00

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of a local man for numerous counts of child pornography.

37-year-old Matthew Eugene Sitorius was charged with a total of 41 counts of production of child pornography, Sheriff Williamson confirmed.

Manhunt underway for man accused of trying to abduct 14-year-old girl

Williamson said the family of the victim came to authorities and filed a report. The sheriff said the charges against Sitorius involve a family member.

A search warrant was obtained and served on Sitorius’ home. Authorities say that’s where most of the evidence was recovered.

Online court records show an arraignment for Sitorius has been scheduled for April 28.

Sitorius was indicted on March 9 and arrested on March 13. He remains in the custody of the Colbert County Jail on a $1.2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Colbert County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

Mobile woman sentenced for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was sentenced to 3 years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. Kari Kelley was sentenced March 17, 2022, for the charges of:  Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy