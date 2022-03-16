Colbert County man arrested on 41 counts of producing child pornography

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of a local man for numerous counts of child pornography.

37-year-old Matthew Eugene Sitorius was charged with a total of 41 counts of production of child pornography, Sheriff Williamson confirmed.

Williamson said the family of the victim came to authorities and filed a report. The sheriff said the charges against Sitorius involve a family member.

A search warrant was obtained and served on Sitorius’ home. Authorities say that’s where most of the evidence was recovered.

Online court records show an arraignment for Sitorius has been scheduled for April 28.

Sitorius was indicted on March 9 and arrested on March 13. He remains in the custody of the Colbert County Jail on a $1.2 million bond.

