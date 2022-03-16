ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

British-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been handed over to a British team at Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport and is leaving Iran after London paid its $530 million debt to Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday. While the British and Iranian governments have said there is no connection...

www.cnbc.com

