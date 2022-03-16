‘Not only a crime but also dangerous’: Allentown thief drills into gas tank to steal fuel, police warn residents to beware

When prices on a commodity go up, some people will go to even greater lengths to get it for free; in Allentown, that led to someone drilling into a parked car’s gas tank to steal gasoline.

A security camera mounted outside a residence recorded someone walking around the car with a drill and bucket Friday evening in the 500 block of Fifth Street, Allentown police Capt. Kyle Pammer said. The vehicle owner later discovered a hole drilled into her gas tank.

“We’ve received this complaint and are actively investigating as well as making efforts to ensure the community is aware of incidents like this,” Pammer said Tuesday.

Other Lehigh Valley police departments said they haven’t received reports of similar incidents in their jurisdictions, but wouldn’t be surprised if they did.

“Unfortunately, the current environment lends to criminals finding new ways to steal commodities in demand, gas being the latest,” Salisbury Township Chief Kevin Soberick said. “Drilling a hole in a vehicle’s gas tank is not only a crime but it’s also dangerous and expensive. The risk of a fire is high and the repair to the tank most of the time is replacement.”

Police warned residents to be alert.

“We’ve definitely been noticing an uptick in fuel thefts,” Lehigh Township Chief Scott Fogel said. “We suggest residents keep their vehicles in well-lit areas and keep night lights on in their homes to deter people from coming around. And certainly any home surveillance is always a big benefit.”

Bushkill Township Chief Michael McLouth advised people to park in garages if possible.

“Avoid parking in public places for extended periods of time,” McLouth said. “Try positioning your vehicle so that the fuel tank lid is visible from the road. Installing a locking gas cap would help.”

Soberick encouraged neighbors to look out for each other and report anything suspicious.

“Parking where there are cameras monitoring the lot or street is not a bad idea either,” he said. “People also need to make sure to report if they’re a victim of a gas theft.”

Police suggested owners also be aware of anything looking different about their vehicles when returning to them.

“Don’t drive the car if there’s an odor of gasoline or evidence of signs of tampering,” Lehigh University police Chief Jason Schiffer said. “Call emergency services if there are any concerns of damage to a gas tank or a theft of gasoline.”

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .