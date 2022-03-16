ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen attacked and robbed of $1500 on camera in Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSz4Q_0egeN0X300

Police are looking for a group of men who attacked and robbed a teenager in the Bronx.

Three men first approached the 17 year old, demanding money.

Surveillance video shows them punching the teen as he tried to escape.

It happened earlier this month on East Gun Hill Road in the Williamsbridge section.

the suspects were able to grab his backpack, which had more than $1500 worth of items inside.

The suspects fled with 2 other men.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down all five suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 28

Broderick
3d ago

smh. when will our people STOP belittling themselves to these stereotypes white people love to point out?! DO BETTER, BE BETTER!

Reply(4)
11
Terminator
3d ago

Was that 1500 dollars worth of drugs or 1500 dollars of drug money? What is a teenager roaming the streets with 1500 dollars? Hmmmm makes you wonder.

Reply(3)
6
Rahmeek Brun
3d ago

I have a good job but this is why I dress like I'm homeless. don't need anyone thinking I have even 10 dollars

Reply(3)
11
 

