Philadelphia Water Department To Provide Update On Broken Main Repairs In Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, residents in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood could finally get an update on a broken water main that has disrupted their lives for nine months. Last July, the 130-year-old main burst on 6th and Bainbridge Streets, flooding homes and several stores.

Fast-forward, and now some of the streets in the area remain blocked.

The Philadelphia Water Department will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday night to update their efforts to repair the streets and to answer questions about damage claims.

A spokesperson says the work is on track to be completed by the end of April.