Philadelphia, PA

Fairmount Park's Cherry Blossoms Expected To Reach Peak Bloom In Early April

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’ll once again feel like spring outside Wednesday in Philadelphia. The cherry blossoms at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Fairmount Park are expected to reach peak bloom in early April.

The center’s head gardener expects the blooms to be bursting around April 8 — right when the Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off.

It will be the first time the festival is being held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Philadelphia, PA
