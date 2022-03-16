ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Price Per Barrel Of Oil Drops Below $100

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a big drop in oil prices over this week. As of yesterday evening, the price of crude oil per...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Petroleum#Gas Prices
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Independent

Sunak hints at fuel duty cut as he vows to ‘stand by’ struggling households

Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stand by” budget-squeezed households as he appeared to hint that help could be coming in the form of a fuel duty cut.Soaring petrol prices are one of a number of escalating financial demands the public is grappling with, along with rocketing energy bills, widespread inflation and an increase in national insurance contributions from next month.The Chancellor is under pressure to introduce further measures to soften the impact on already stretched budgets, with reports suggesting he could slash fuel duty in his spring statement on Wednesday.During interviews on Sunday, Mr Sunak highlighted that as an MP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy