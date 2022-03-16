Price Per Barrel Of Oil Drops Below $100

Two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on March 7th, oil prices hit $130 per barrel. They've pulled back since, to hover above $100, but as ABC News reported, the International Energy Agency warned this week that we may be in for a supply shock soon, with Russia forced to cut its production by 30%:
The hits are coming in fast and heavy for Russia's oligarchs, and some of them might be coming up with creative ways to hold on to their wealth.
France, Germany and Italy used a loophole in a ban of exporting arms to Russia to send the Kremlin €296million worth of military equipment that is now being used against Ukraine. They were just three of at least 10 EU member states to export almost €350million (£293million) in equipment...
Koch Industries, the Wichita, Kan., company run by billionaire Republican megadonor Charles Koch, broke its silence on plans for its Russia operations on Wednesday — and said it would continue to operate its two glass-manufacturing facilities there. The company, which is bucking the trend of U.S. companies withdrawing or...
Oil prices dipped more than 5 percent on Monday to their lowest level in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China also cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1...
CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, stressed the importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement and the kingdom's keenness on keeping oil markets balanced and stable, in a phone call on Thursday with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, Saudi state media reported. Both parties...
Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia regained the spot as China's top crude supplier in the first two months of 2022, having been leapfrogged by Russia in December, while Russian shipments dropped 9% as a cut in import quotas led independent refiners to scale back purchases. Arrivals of Saudi...
Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stand by” budget-squeezed households as he appeared to hint that help could be coming in the form of a fuel duty cut.Soaring petrol prices are one of a number of escalating financial demands the public is grappling with, along with rocketing energy bills, widespread inflation and an increase in national insurance contributions from next month.The Chancellor is under pressure to introduce further measures to soften the impact on already stretched budgets, with reports suggesting he could slash fuel duty in his spring statement on Wednesday.During interviews on Sunday, Mr Sunak highlighted that as an MP...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An official at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy says that a Houthi drone attack that struck an oil facility in the port city of Yanbu earlier Sunday caused a “temporary reduction” in production. The belated acknowledgement of the...
