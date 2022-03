As supply chains become increasingly interconnected, so too does the data that runs through them, and in turn, the potential for increased risk exposure. Supply chains may have five, six, or more parties involved, making them attractive for cyber-attackers looking for a ‘way in’ to your business. If cyber attackers can infiltrate just one supplier in your ecosystem, they can also gain easy access to yours and other organizations' information.

