ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1Air Styler DR-1250 review

By Carrie-Ann Skinner
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is a more affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It can be used to create volumised, bouncy tresses, while also offering the ability to sculpt soft waves, curls, or smooth hair completely. It’s one of the few hot-air stylers that ships with a...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

17 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair That'll Add Volume and Treat Your Scalp

Hi, hello, I'm assuming you've stumbled upon this page because you may be experiencing hair thinning or possibly even significant hair loss. First things first, don't freak—it's totally understandable and valid why you may be—but take a deep breath and know that 50 percent of women and 70 percent of men will experience notable hair loss in their life, meaning that not only is it extremely common, but also, you're not alone. And you know what else? It also means that there are some awesome treatments and products that can significantly help those who are struggling with it (thanks, science). A good starting point? Shampoo for thinning hair.
HAIR CARE
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Good Hair#Hair Types#Babyliss
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
latest-hairstyles.com

18 Greatest Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

The best pixie haircuts for women over 60 with fine hair create a fuller, more voluminous style. These are short in length but are versatile to any shape and texture. Florida-based salon owner and stylist Kymber Palmer share her take on a pixie cut. “It looks incredibly intentional and more “put together” than a stringy bob or a long shag,” she states.
HAIR CARE
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Haircuts French Girls Always Ask For

When it comes to French-girl hair, the philosophy remains consistent: The less you do, the better. French girls have a knack for making their hair work around their lifestyle (Another day of dry shampoo? Pas de problème! Overslept? Embrace the bedhead!) and exuding an effortless, undone aesthetic that never looks like they’ve tried too hard.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
papermag.com

5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Using Year-Round

As Black History Month comes to an end this February, many companies will return to posting their year-round white-centric content — sigh — and those influencers who ordered one Black-owned beauty product for clicks and views will never shop there again. Unsurprisingly, there are only a handful of mainstream Black-owned beauty brands. We all know Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath, which are two of the most iconic, so we’re sharing five others, below, that you need to be using, this month and beyond.
HAIR CARE
Essence

Meet The 26-Year-Old Fashion Designer Who Designed A Custom Corset For Cardi B

Cierra Boyd talks sustainability in fashion, Cardi B, and more in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE GU. In 2018, fashion designer Cierra Boyd participated in a design competition in her native Ohio. One of the challenges? To not use fabric on a design. It was a head-scratcher, but once she came across footage of someone making a mask out of sneakers, a lightbulb went off. She was going to make a corset out of shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

25 Of The Best Silver Haircuts For Every Length And Hair Type

Switching from long hair to short used to be a rite of passage in middle age, as grey hair becomes trickier to conceal. That’s no longer the case, since the welcome shift towards celebrating silver means it’s all about adopting the hairstyle that makes you feel good, regardless of the “rules”. Whether you opt for a pixie cut – like Erin O’Connor’s – or Sarah Harris-style mermaid lengths, it doesn’t matter (and never should have) whether the hair is salt and pepper or light silver; what matters is finding an excellent grey haircut to suit your style, face shape and lifestyle – something a good hairstylist can assist you with.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy