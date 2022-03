As part of Grazia’s reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we spoke to several women fleeing the country in refuges around Europe. For foreign nationals, there are reports it was even more difficult to escape. Here, we speak to Anzela, 27, who lived near the Zhytomyr city in Ukraine with her husband and five children. When Anzela spoke to Grazia, they were living in a Polish refugee camp, hoping to travel on to Germany eventually.

