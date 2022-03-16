Credit: CC0 Public Domain

With high cholesterol, you can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels.

Eventually, these deposits grow, making it difficult for enough blood to flow through your arteries.

Sometimes, those deposits can break suddenly and form a clot that causes a heart attack or stroke.

Many different factors can contribute to high blood cholesterol, including lifestyle factors like smoking, an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, as well as having an underlying condition, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Recent studies have found that diet plays a big role in high blood cholesterol. Unhealthy food can contribute to the development of the condition, while healthy food can help prevent or treat the disease.

Indian gooseberry, or amla, has been found to be one of the best foods to manage high blood cholesterol.

Amla berries are rich in antioxidants, which reduce the risk of chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Amla berries are also an excellent source of: Vitamin C. Vitamin E.

It’s been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years.

Recent studies found that Indian gooseberry seems to work by reducing total cholesterol levels, including the fatty acids called triglycerides, without affecting levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL or “good”) cholesterol.

This video talks about why the fruit is the best food for people with high blood cholesterol.

If you care about heart attack, please read studies about deadly spider that may help treat heart attacks, and findings of common antibiotic drug linked to greater heart attack risk.

For more information about stroke, please see recent studies about food linked to higher risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease, and results showing that aspirin effective for preventing recurrent heart problems and strokes.