ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coteau, LA

GMA Cool Schools

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQxRK_0egeKNr800


Today's Cool School is Grand Coteau Elementary! The students there recently celebrated their 100th day of school by completing a 100th Day Challenge.

Grand Coteau Elementary
Celebrating 100 Days at Grand Coteau Elementary

Each homeroom was challenged to collect 100 non perishable or toiletry items to donate to the community. Many classes reached and surpassed their goals. The fourth graders helped to sort the items before they were donated to a local food bank. Way to go Grand Coteau Elementary!

Grand Coteau Elementary
Celebrating 100 Days at Grand Coteau Elementary

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com . Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is Cool!

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Resource event will assist those struggling in the community

The Salvation Army is partnering with local organizations to assist those struggling in the community. The partnership, called the Giving Hearts Resource Event will help the community struggling to make ends meet. The resource event is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, and will help to assist clients with food, gas, housing, clothing vouchers and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Grand Coteau, LA
KATC News

Bob Giles receives national recognition for accomplishments

Acadiana car dealer Bob Giles has received national recognition for his community service and industry accomplishments. According to a release, Giles was chosen from among 16,000 new car dealers nationwide to be named the 2022 Time Dealer of the Year. It's the 53rd time the honor has been awarded, and was announced at a national trade show in Las Vegas last week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy