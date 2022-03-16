ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things Only For Adults On Disney Cruise Line

By Dani Meyering
 4 days ago

While Disney Cruise Line is absolutely the best cruise line for families, don't be scared to book a Disney cruise if you're traveling without kids. Or, if you are traveling with kids but crave some quiet time just you and your partner, there is plenty to do just for adults aboard Disney Cruise Line.

My husband, preschool age son, and I sailed aboard the Disney Dream for four nights. We loved many of the Disney Cruise Line features just for adults. And, prior to this most recent cruise, I have sailed aboard Disney Cruise without kids plenty of times. There are so many adult amenities it is possible for you to enjoy a Disney Cruise while hardly ever seeing any kids. I promise.

Let's set sail to take a look at the wonderful things just for adults on Disney Cruise Line.

Relax at Adult Only Pools and Hot Tubs

The adults-only pools and hot tubs are alluring. Each Disney Cruise ship has the Quiet Cove Pool which is located towards the front of the ship or “Forward”. This relaxing pool makes it easy to get into vacation mode. Instrumental, calm music wafts over the air, and nearby bars beckon. In this adults-only pool deck you're able to escape the high energy of the family pools. And if you do have kids on board, you're just steps away from the main areas if you need to access them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEPwJ_0egeKBGQ00

Quiet Cove Pool Deck – Disney Cruise Line Adults Only Area

The Disney Magic and Disney Wonder served as Disney Cruise Line's first ships and are therefore smaller than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. This means the two newer ships, the Dream and the Fantasy, have an additional adults-only pool deck which is on Deck 13 Forward.

My husband and I fell in love with the Satellite Falls Pool which is on this second adults-only deck. It is circular and shallow, making it a perfect spot to unwind.The Dream and the Fantasy also have hot tubs with a clear thick glass portion that allows you to overlook the ocean, (this is different than the Magic and Wonder's.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9bUt_0egeKBGQ00

Hot tub overlooking the ocean in the adults-only pool deck on Disney Dream

Cove Cafe Adults Only Coffee Shop and Lounge

Ever since I set sail aboard Disney Cruise Line for the first time, some fifteen years ago, Cove Cafe became an instant favorite. This coffee shop and lounge is found on each Disney Cruise ship. Besides offering robust coffee beverages and teas, it also serves as a relaxing lounge to grab a cocktail.

There is a small case offering sweet treats throughout the day, included in the price of your cruise. Bring along a book or a magazine and feel yourself unwind here. Take a look on the walls and admire the incredible photos of Walt Disney himself on his travels and around Disneyland in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVUrj_0egeKBGQ00

Lounge seating at the outdoor area of Cove Cafe

Note – Cove Cafe is not published on the section for Disney's newest ship the Disney Wish. That's not to say that it will not be a part of the new ship, but if anything is confirmed we will update this post.

You Can Spoil Yourself At Palo or Remy

Few things are as enchanting as a romantic meal together. All of your meals are included in the price of your cruise. There are quick options like sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas available near the pools for lunch and dinner. A jaw-dropping buffet restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And there are three themed restaurants. You'll be assigned a different restaurant for each night of the cruise, and your servers will rotate to each restaurant, staying with you for each dinner.

If you want to upgrade your experience you can make reservations at Palo . This gourmet Italian restaurant is adults-only and is a staple of each Disney cruise ship. A reimagined version of Palo will also be on the new Disney Wish cruise ship . We made reservations for our son at the Oceaneers Club and then secured reservations at Palo. You can do this beginning 30 days before your cruise, and they do fill up fast. I originally did not find an open reservation, but checked again two weeks out and was successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6wl5_0egeKBGQ00

Palo adults-only restaurant on Disney Cruise Line features Venice inspired decor

It had been seven years since my last Disney cruise and when we arrived in Palo it felt just as remarkable as I remember. The warm and welcoming service put me at ease. And as I browsed the menu I delighted in the fact that one of my favorite items, the Portobello Mushroom and Cheesy Polenta remained. I am not a vegetarian, but this dish is delectable and surprisingly rich.

On the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy you can dine at Palo, and have the option to also dine at Remy . This adults-only French restaurant is a pricer upgrade than Palo. If you want an extravagant, elegant meal then Remy is a must. Note, there is an additional cost to dining at Remy and/or Palo. Brunch at either of these adults-only restaurants is another worthy indulgence.

Pro-tip : Don't forget that Room Service is included in the price of your cruise. You can order breakfast in advance by placing your order on a provided Room Service order form that you hang on your stateroom door the night before. What's more romantic than breakfast in bed? We loved nibbling on croissants and fresh fruit while sipping our coffee each morning. Or if you need a midday break from the sun, order Room Service for lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SalKo_0egeKBGQ00

Room Service is included in the price of your Disney Cruise

Take Care of Your Health at Senses Spa and Gym

Not every couple is this way, but in our case, we are early risers thanks to our son. Even if you're not normally easy risers consider getting up a little early at least on one morning of your cruise. Seeing the sunrise while on the upper decks is breathtaking.

On the first full morning of our cruise I attended a 7:30am pilates class. Outside on one of the upper decks we stretched and worked our bodies as the sun finished rising and the Disney Dream pulled into port. It is one of my top memories of this recent cruise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VraV4_0egeKBGQ00

Disney Cruise Line upper decks at sunrise

Another morning I headed up to the fitness center. And enjoyed a little cardio and strength workout. The cardio machines overlook the water – so energizing. The fitness center is part of the adults-only spa area making it a relaxing visit even if you're just there for a quick workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msfbX_0egeKBGQ00

Fitness center aboard Disney Cruise Line in the early morning

Find Paradise on Serenity Bay – Disney's Adult Only Beach

With four Disney Cruise ships and one more on the way, there are destinations all around the world to sail. For me, it is hard to beat a Disney Cruise with a stop at Castaway Cay on the itinerary. Most Caribbean and Bahamian cruises with Disney include a stop at this private island paradise.

I booked this most recent cruise to celebrate my milestone birthday, and selected the specific sailing because the Castaway Cay day fell on my birthday. I love Castaway Cay, deeply. Imagine the theming and details of Disney on a private island. There are touches of Disney characters, but not all over the place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPkeK_0egeKBGQ00

Conched Out Bar near main beach on Castaway Cay

There are multiple bars on the island and a few spots to grab lunch. The barbecue lunch served on Castaway Cay is one of my favorite meals of any Disney cruise. My first bite of the potato salad ignited memories of all my past cruises, it was like coming home.

Take the tram from the main beach over to Serenity Bay . This secluded beach is just for adults. It is decidedly smaller and narrower than the main beach, but it is quiet and calm. There are sets of two lounge chairs and two upright chairs and plenty of umbrellas for shade. Lunch is served here too in case you don't want to travel back to the main part of the island.

If you're traveling with kids you'll want to get on the island as soon as you can. The kids' activities area on the island, known as Scuttle's Cove has limited hours, only in the morning, and is first-come, first-served. On our recent cruise, we enjoyed some time on the main beach with our son first thing in the morning, then headed to Scuttle's Cove so he could have fun while we escaped to Serenity Bay for a little bit.

Upon arriving at Serenity Bay I delighted in the enhancements made to Castaway Air Bar, the bar located at the entrance to Serenity Bay. The last time I set foot on this tranquil adult beach there wasn't much to this bar. Now there is lounge seating and a few pairs of Adirondack chairs. A 10:00am yoga class on the beach, already in progress, tempted me. Instead, I mosied up to the bar and ordered the Konk Kooler , a signature drink blend of coconut cream and dark rum. I just had to raise a glass to being back at one of my favorite places on Earth, with my wonderful husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3gLi_0egeKBGQ00

Lounge seating at Castaway Air Bar on Serenity Bay adults only beach

Entertainment and Lounges Just for Adults

The nightlife aboard Disney Cruise Line is surprisingly robust. Each Disney cruise ship has an entire district dedicated just for adults. There are multiple bars and lounges, as well as one main nightclub. During the day various events, including some for families and some just for adults, are hosted here. Then when the sun goes down things kick up a notch as each venue becomes adults only.

Some lounges are for relaxing and conversation. The main nightclub is full of energy and offers entertainment catered to adults including comedy shows and live performances. Then as the late evening creeps in the main nightclub turns into an ultra dance club. There's also a pub on each Disney Cruise ship, great for sporting events and hanging out.

During our cruise, we did not get much time in the adult lounges since we had our son along with us. During our date night at Palo, while our son enjoyed the Oceaneers Lab and Club, we ventured to Pink Wine and Champagne Bar . This intimate, stylish lounge became the perfect way to kick off our quick date night. I sipped on a cocktail topped with bubbly while my husband savored one of the best Old Fashion drinks he's ever had — with a matching high price tag we quickly learned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3CSK_0egeKBGQ00

Pomegranate Passion Cocktail at Pink Champagne Lounge adults-only nighttime district

Disney Cruise Beverage Seminars – 21+ Only

Another way to enjoy some adults-only time and great drinks is with a beverage seminar. Every day on each Disney cruise you'll find a few beverage seminars ranging from beer, champagne, bourbon, and more. Reservations are required and do book up pretty quickly.

Remember, you can book onboard activities, specialty dining, and port adventures 30 days in advance. Prices range from $25 – $35 per person. The seminars are held in the adult lounges, giving you another chance to experience these beautiful venues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7mjY_0egeKBGQ00

Pink Champagne Lounge on Disney Dream

Important Information About Disney Cruise Line COVID-19 Precautions

As of mid-January 2022, all guests of eligibility age are required to be fully vaccinated. All guests will be tested before boarding as well.

Documentation to show proof of vaccination of all those that are eligible is done through Safe Passage . You’ll need to have your Disney Cruise reservation number ready when you register with Safe Passage. Your sail date must be within 15 days of the current date before it is available for registration.

COVID-19 testing is done at the parking area of the Disney Cruise Line terminal. It is a self-administered nasal swab test, completed under the supervision of a third-party staff member. Results are provided through the Safe Passage website and through email.

It is best to review all the information about COVID-19 aboard Disney Cruise Line directly on their website.

A note about masks : For sailings on or after March 11, 2022 masks are optional at most indoor locations on Disney Cruise Line. Be sure to read all the information on Disney Cruise Line's website .

Think you might be ready to book a Disney cruise? Here's What You Need to Know Before Getting on a Disney Cruise .

The post 5 Things Only For Adults On Disney Cruise Line appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

