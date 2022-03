We already love Kohl's and the fabulous Kohl's Cash. Changes are coming to our local Kohl's in Ocean County, NJ at our locations in Toms River and Manahawkin. Recently, Kohl's announced an expansion of some of its stores throughout the country. And, Ocean County is lucky enough to be getting the expansion. 400 of Kohl's stores will be getting the expansion. Kohl's has well over 1,000 stores across the US, but can you believe it, not in Hawaii. There is not one Kohl's store in Hawaii.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO