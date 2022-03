It is no coincidence that more than 100 Insomnia Cookies locations have popped up adjacent to college campuses across the U.S. since 2003. Founder Seth Berkowitz started the business in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. After baking the cookies himself, Berkowitz made late-night deliveries to fellow students still awake studying and looking for something sweet to snack on. The first brick-and-mortar store opened in Syracuse, New York in 2006, and Insomnia Cookies has been serving up freshly baked cookies ever since.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO