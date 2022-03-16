ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Mississippi police officer fired after investigation into theft allegation

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi police officer has been fired following an investigation that the officer stole items from a personal bag of a suspect under arrest.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Moss Point Mayor Billy Knig confirmed that the officer had been fired Tuesday night,

On March 4, 2022, the Moss Point Police Department was notified by an outside agency that a Moss Point police officer had made the infraction. An internal police investigation found that the police officer in question took property out of a personal property bag from an arrested individual, according to a press release from the Moss Point Police Department,

The officer was put on leave after the investigation.

“There is no room in this police department for dishonesty. We hire officers with the belief that they can be trusted with not only sensitive information, but also property and other items that come into their possession by virtue of their office. These men and women are held to a high standard, and they know they are accountable for their actions.” Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said in a news release. “Unfortunately, there is occasionally an officer who violates their oath of office. When these officers are identified they will be quickly removed from their position of trust.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact the Moss Point Police Department’s Internal Affairs officer at 228-474-3660. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-787-5898.

Comments / 10

Timmy Holland
3d ago

l agree. Police must be held accountable and to high standards. As they have been given powers to use or abuse.

Reply
6
Jerene Harrison
3d ago

over on woodlawn and oakwood in mosspoint animal abuse woodlawn is a pitbull backyard breeders there was a german shepard backyard breeders but he moved animal.abuse its like oh well

Reply(1)
2
 

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner lured women to his apartment to rape them, prosecutors say as trial begins

The rape trial of a Mississippi financial planner who has been jailed for nearly three years due to COVID-19 delaying jury trials began Tuesday in New Orleans. William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Mississippi, faces three charges of rape after three women told police he lured them to a New Orleans apartment and then forced himself onto them sexually.
NATCHEZ, MS
