ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hard-hitting drama, clever satire: The 2022 Oscar-nominated live-action short films

By MICHAEL ORDOÑA
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — From this year's slate of Oscar-nominated live-action short films, two constants jump out: There's a surfeit of acting talent in them, and a dearth of uplift. These are mostly hard-hitting dramas, with one pitch-black satire among them. They're quite moving pictures that remind how much force can be...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

First Look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Film

During today’s annual meeting of shareholders, Disney released their first look at the new live-action “Pinocchio” film. The footage included Tom Hanks as Geppetto, looking at Pinocchio in his puppet form. Pinocchio has his classic look including the yellow hat with a red feather from the animated film.
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

Lighthouse International Film Society Screens The 2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts

(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- Lighthouse International Film Society will present The 2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts Series at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences March 18-19 offering you the chance to pick the winner of The Oscar Shorts! There will be three separate showings for the three categories of shorts. Films are $10 online /$12 door. There is a discount of $25 for all three screenings- (Animation, Live Action & Documentary) Pick your favorite genre or come to all three. NOTE: These films are for adult audiences only.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Films#Moving Pictures#Satire#Short Stature#Polish
Daily Breeze

Oscar-nominated short films to be shown this month at San Pedro’s Warner Grand Theatre

Oscar-nominated short films will be shown in San Pedro this month, beginning Wednesday evening, March 9. The San Pedro International Film Festival will screen this year’s Academy Awards-nominated short films in the animation, documentary and live action categories at the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St. Tickets, which are on sale at SPIFFest.org, cost $15 per category or $45 for all three evenings. Tickets also will be sold at the box office on the day of each program.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom’ Team Talks Bhutan’s First-Ever Oscar Nomination And Kicks In The Pelvis – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. An Oscar nominee for Best International Feature, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom marks a first for the country of Bhutan, which has only ever submitted two films for consideration (and actually entered Lunana two years in a row following its earlier disqualification on a technicality). Filmmaker Pawo Choyning Dorji and star Sherab Dorji joined us for Contenders Film: The Nominees to discuss the making of the movie, a charming story of a teacher who is reluctantly transferred to a remote village and ends up learning quite a bit throughout his journey. On nominations...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Casting Directors for ‘West Side Story,’ ‘CODA’ and More Oscar Nominated Films Discuss Goals to ‘Represent the World As It Really Is’

In the aftermath of #OscarSoWhite, there has been a shift, with actors of color including Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershali Ali and Steven Yuen earning nominations. But the parts these actors inhabited were written specifically for a Black or, in Yuen’s case, a Korean actor. It was only last...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Vanity Fair

Oscars 2022: Your Guide to the Short-Film Categories

Which documentary tugs the most heartstrings? Which animated short has the most star power? And is Netflix still a dominant force?. The Oscars producers and ABC might not think anybody cares about the short-film awards, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to agree. The shorts categories are always a place where curious viewers can discover quite a lot, from up-and-coming filmmakers (Martin McDonagh, Andrea Arnold, and Taylor Hackford have all won short-film Oscars, while Taika Waititi has been nominated) to the kind of excellent, thoughtful filmmaking you won’t see anywhere else.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Documentary’ takes on heroes, homelessness & struggle

Grade: B- Every year the documentary shorts nominated for an Academy Award tend to be films that grab Academy voters by the heartstrings, if not the throat. Netflix’s “Audible” is a case in point. The film, directed by Matthew Ogens and produced by, among others, Peter Berg of “Friday Night Lights,” tells the story of the football team for the Maryland School for the Deaf. In opening scenes, players for the team have experienced an unprecedented winning streak. But they lose badly to a hearing team. Panther player Amaree McKenstry-Hall is the focus. We learn of a beloved teammate, who transferred to a hearing school and died by suicide. Amaree’s father, who has become a preacher, left the family after his son was born. But the two have been reunited. Amaree also finds companionship with one of the team’s cheerleaders. But soon he and the other players will have to seek their fortune in the hearing world. “Audible” has no narration. Its subjects communicate in sign, which we see in subtitles.
HOMELESS
SFGate

‘Power of the Dog’ Star Jesse Plemons ‘Laughed’ When He Heard Sam Elliot’s Criticisms of the Oscar-Nominated Film

“I laughed when I heard. I don’t know why,” Plemons told me at premiere of his new Charlie McDowell-directed thriller “Windfall” on Friday night at the London West Hollywood hotel. ”I haven’t listened to it so I’ve heard it from what people have told me. I know there’s some undertones to what he said, but I also feel like you don’t have to like the movie and that’s totally fine. Not everyone has to like it.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Naruto Live-Action Short Takes On The End of the Uchiha Clan

There are a lot of memorable scenes in Naruto, but few can ever touch the ones set during the Uchiha Massacre. The dark day has plagued the franchise since it began, and Sasuke finds himself tripped up by it even as an adult. For years, the Uchiha Massacre and Itachi went hand in hand as fans were revolted by the boy's part in the crime. And now, an emotional short film by RE:ANIME is giving the massacre an emotional makeover.
COMICS
KTLA

Riz Ahmed talks Oscar-nominated film ‘The Long Goodbye’

Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed joined us live to talk about being nominated for an Oscar for a second year in a row, thanks to his new live-action short film “The Long Goodbye,” which he also helped write. “The Long Goodbye” is available to watch now on Riz Ahmed’s YouTube channel. This segment aired on […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy