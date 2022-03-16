ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average petrol price reaches £1.65 per litre

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 4 days ago

Drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices as petrol reaches an average of £1.65 per litre.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 16p in the past month.

That has made the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car nearly £9 more expensive.

The average cost of diesel on Tuesday was £1.76 per litre, up 24p in just one month.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers “badly need a break from these relentless daily rises”.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

Mr Williams expressed hope that retailers will “soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel”, but warned they are “extremely conscious of protecting themselves from any more rises that could suddenly materialise”.

He added: “With the Spring Statement just a week away, drivers will be looking to the Chancellor to end their misery by cutting duty or VAT.

“One thing’s for sure: simply reiterating that fuel duty has been frozen at 58p a litre simply isn’t going to cut it.”

Related
Kait 8

US gasoline soars to a record $4.17 per gallon average price

(AP) - The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine. The national average rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. The previous high was set 13 years ago when the national average price hit $4.10 per gallon.
The Independent

Petrol soars above £2 a litre in UK as Ukraine war drives up prices

Petrol prices have reached record highs of over £2 per litre in London on Wednesday as the raging war between Russia and Ukraine drives up fuel costs.The average price of petrol in the UK reached £1.55 per litre for the first time on Monday and has increased by three pence since then, with further price rises likely.Russia is the world’s second biggest exporter of crude oil and concerns over the reliability of supply chains amidst ongoing conflict, increasing sanctions against the country and divesting to other suppliers could further shoot up petrol prices.On Tuesday, the government announced the UK will...
Daily Mail

Dawn of £2-a-litre petrol in London: Cost to fill an average tank is now £85 after Putin's Ukraine war drove oil prices to record highs - despite small dip today - amid warnings of 'the most difficult economic year of your lifetime'

The price of fuel smashed through the £2-a-litre mark in London today as MailOnline revealed Russian tankers have been sent packing by UK dockers as the West waged an energy war with Putin that is costing Britons more every day. Drivers are suffering 'unbelievable financial pain' as the cost...
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
The Independent

Energy watchdog hired firm to advise on price cap hike – despite its work for Big Six suppliers

The energy regulator awarded a contract worth hundreds of thousands of pounds to a consultancy firm to advise on a record price cap hike – despite the company having also been hired by big six suppliers.The price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge a customer per unit of energy calculated by the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), is increasing by 54 per cent next month – which will send bills soaring, burdening struggling households amid the cost-of-living crisis.Now The Independent can reveal that Ofgem handed Baringa Partners, a management consultancy firm, a nine-month £420,000 contract...
Agriculture Online

‘Without fuel, they cannot do it,’ says Ukraine ag official

Ukrainian farmers are woefully short of fuel ahead of the spring planting season and have lost around 10% of their land “to military effects,” such as bombing, said Dzoba Taras, the country’s deputy agriculture minister, during a webinar. “We have huge uncertainty for farmers,” said Taras, who need financing, fuel, fertilizer, and other crop inputs amid the Russian invasion.
The Independent

Sunak hints at fuel duty cut as he vows to ‘stand by’ struggling households

Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stand by” budget-squeezed households as he appeared to hint that help could be coming in the form of a fuel duty cut.Soaring petrol prices are one of a number of escalating financial demands the public is grappling with, along with rocketing energy bills, widespread inflation and an increase in national insurance contributions from next month.The Chancellor is under pressure to introduce further measures to soften the impact on already stretched budgets, with reports suggesting he could slash fuel duty in his spring statement on Wednesday.During interviews on Sunday, Mr Sunak highlighted that as an MP...
