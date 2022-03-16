ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediaset Launches $855 Million Bid for Full Ownership of Spanish TV Unit

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Top Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset , which is being rebranded as MediaForEurope (MFE), is launching a bid to gain full ownership of its Spanish unit Mediaset Espana in move touted as a first step in its stated plan to gain scale in Europe.

The company, which is controlled by the family of f ormer Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, after a board meeting late on Tuesday revealed that it has given the go-ahead for a public offer in cash and shares to buy the 44.31% stake it does not already own in Mediaset Espana , which is Spain’s leading private free-TV player.

MFE is valuing the Mediaset Espana stake at roughly €780 million euros ($854.6 million).

“The offer represents an important step forward in the creation of a pan-European media and entertainment group,” MFE said in a statement.

The expected move comes after Milan-based Mediaset last year moved its legal headquarters to the Netherlands, changed its shareholding structure and rebranded as MediaForEurope as part of its long-gestating plan to implement a merger and acquisition strategy being pursued by chief executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi , who is Silvio Berlusconi’s son.

Separately, on Monday MFE announced they have crossed the 25% threshold in German broadcasting giant ProSieben, w hich is Europe’s second-largest TV group in terms of TV home penetration, operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and controls production group Red Arrow Studios.

“The operation makes sense for MFE as part of its strategy to consolidate the European free-to-air sector to create a European operator that can generate synergies,” according to a note issued on Monday by analyst Stefano Gamberini at Italy’s Equita firm.

But while there are clearly cost cutting benefits for MFE in delisting Mediaset Espana from the stock market and combining Mediaset’s Italian and Spanish linear TV units, synergies with ProSieben are more complex.

Though Mediaset holds a controlling ProSieben stake, the German giant’s top management has so far appeared to oppose Piersilvio Berlusconi’s proposals for collaboration. The ProSieben position with regards to MFE’s plan will become more clear after a board meeting on May 5 when MFE is expected to leverage its shareholding power.

#Europe#Spanish#Italian#Mediaset Espana#Mfe#Pan European#German#Prosieben
Variety

UTA Names Carmen Bona Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Click here to read the full article. UTA has named Carmen Bona its chief strategy and corporate development officer. Bona will be based at UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters, joining the global talent, entertainment and sports company as a partner. She will report to CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Carmen’s wide-ranging experience helping media and entertainment companies navigate big change will be an enormous asset to UTA as we enter the next chapter of our diversification and growth,” stated Zimmer, announcing the hire. “Carmen will lead an expanding corporate strategy and M&A team that will help ensure UTA is continually exploring new possibilities, fresh alliances...
BUSINESS
Variety

Almost 90% of Performers Have Experienced Violence, Harassment in Latin American Screen and Arts Industries

Click here to read the full article. Almost 90% of workers in the audiovisual and performing arts industries in Latin America, including Mexico, Peru and Uruguay, have experienced harassment and violence in the workplace. The shocking figures were revealed in a new report published by the UNI Global Union’s media, entertainment and arts department together with the International Federation of Actors (IFA). Responding to the joint UNI and IFA survey, 87% of women said they had experienced violence or harassment in the workplace while 95% of trans and non-binary workers reported the same. 70% of men responding to the survey said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Oscars to Feature All-Star Band With Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars will feature an unusual all-star band starring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E. and iconic jazz pianist Robert Glasper along with musical director Adam Blackstone, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced. The Oscars air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Barker is one of the most in-demand producers and drummers in the rock world, appearing recently with Machine Gun Kelly, among many others. Sheila E. is perhaps best known for her work with Prince, but...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short. “You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?”...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Start a Podcast: 5 Must-Have Products, According to Podcaster Ari Cagan

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. So, you want to reframe “Hey, I have a podcast” from a terrible pickup line to an actual statement of fact. This would require you to actually start a podcast, but you look in your wallet and you can barely afford the drink you are now wearing as a result of your terrible pickup line. We can’t give you game, but we can give you great advice from a professional podcaster. And we can...
AMAZON
Variety

Petition to Reinstate Eight Oscars to Live Telecast Signed by More Than 350 Industry Pros

Click here to read the full article. Opposition to the Academy’s plan to award eight Oscars prior to the live telecast continues to grow, with more than 350 new names — including more than a dozen Oscar-winning editors, cinematographers and production designers — added to the petition sent last week to Academy president David Rubin urging a reversal of the plan. Among the industry professionals signing are Oscar-winning cinematographers John Seale (“The English Patient”), John Toll (“Braveheart”) and Dean Semler (“Dances With Wolves”), and Oscar-winning editors Richard Chew and Paul Hirsch (“Star Wars”), Mikkel Neilsen (“The Sound of Metal”), Pietro Scalia...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Is No. 1 Most-Tweeted TV Comedy of the Year to Date

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” is the most-tweeted comedy series of 2022 so far, racking up more than 1.5 million posts on Twitter to date. The workplace comedy was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as an avid second-grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Brunson has lit up the Twittersphere since the sitcom’s Dec. 7, 2021, premiere — with more than 360,000 tweets about her — while her Twitter account, @quintabrunson, has gained 95,000 followers (+19%) over that time period. Co-star Janelle James (@janellejcomedy), who plays...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Batman’: How Darth Vader and Travis Bickle Inspired Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson imbues his shadowy crime fighter with an outsider’s emotionality that allows the viewer to read his performance as the costumed vigilante just as easily as his performance as the wealthy recluse Bruce Wayne. But that wouldn’t be possible without the work of David Crossman and Glyn Dillon, the costume designers behind the new Batsuit. The artists credit new fabrication technologies unavailable to previous Batman designers that allow costumes to be made with a nuanced performances in mind, giving Pattinson a greater range of movement and expression. “We were just...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

