MCG changes plans for Shane Warne tribute to honour family’s wishes

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Shane Warne ’s family have asked for a change to the proposed new name of of a stand at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warne will be given a state funeral in Australia after the cricketing great died of a heart attack aged 52 while on holiday in Thailand earlier this month.

The premier of Victoria state, Daniel Andrews, also announced that the Great Southern Stand at the famous MCG stadium would be renamed the SK Warne Stand, in tribute to Melbourne’s genius spin bowler.

SK Warne was the name written on cricketing scorecards throughout his glorious career. However, his family have pushed for it to be named simply the Shane Warne Stand.

“I spoke to a senior government source who emphasised the final decision will be down to the Warne family,” said Seven News reporter Tom Browne. “My understanding is that it will be known as the Shane Warne stand.”

This week Warne’s children, Jackson, Brooke and Summer, visited his statue outside the MCG, which is covered in tributes including flowers, cards, cricket balls and beer cans.

Summer, 20, posted a family photo on Instagram with the message: “Always here with us, dad.”

