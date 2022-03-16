ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Covid rates up for first time in weeks, warns WHO

By Rebecca Thomas
 4 days ago

Global Covid cases are on the increase after more than a month of decline, as cases in the western Pacific rose by almost 30 per cent last week.

The World Health Organisation said Covid-19 cases had increased by 8 per cent during the week of 7 March, compared to the previous week.

Across all of the six regions covered by WHO there were 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported.

The number of global deaths also increased by 17 per cent week on week, with new weekly deaths in the western Pacific increasing by 12 per cent.

The region to see the biggest increase in cases was the western Pacific, which covers countries such as China and Hong Kong , the latter of which is experiencing a major surge.

Daily Covid-19 deaths in Hong Kong recently surpassed levels seen in across several European countries and were the highest of any country.

According to WHO, African countries had a 12 per cent increase, and European countries a 2 per cent increase, during the week of 7 March compared with the previous week.

Decreases were reported in the eastern Mediterranean, southeast Asian region and the Americas.

The news comes as Covid-19 cases in the UK have been on the increase in the last two weeks. Daily admissions for people with Covid reached 1,591 on Tuesday – a level not seen since 27 January.

The number of Covid-positive patients in hospital reached 10,877 on Tuesday, up by 15 per cent compared to 8 March.

The surge in hospital cases in the southeast and southwest of England continued to be the worst, although parts of the east of England have also experienced significant spikes.

Earlier this week, health secretary Sajid Javid said the rise in Covid cases was “expected”, after he sent a tweet over the weekend claiming cases were on the decline.

The news comes as free testing for all is due to come to an end in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, public health experts in Scotland said the country’s Covid cases could peak in the next couple of weeks.

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of the University of Edinburgh, said keeping the requirement for face coverings is in line with dealing with the surge and is a “relatively easily achieved measure”.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday pushed back the date for ditching laws for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in some settings, having previously signalled this would move from being a legal requirement to being guidance on Monday 21 March.

She told MSPs that with the “current spike” in cases, ministers had agreed it was “prudent” for this measure to remain in place and the legal requirement will be reviewed again in two weeks’ time.

