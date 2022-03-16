Can You Get Free Help Filing Your Taxes?

It's important to file your taxes on time, submit all of the required forms, and make sure your paperwork is correct. You also want to choose the right filing status, make informed choices about whether you claim the standard deduction or itemize , and claim all of the credits and deductions you're entitled to.

Doing this can be complex, especially if you haven't filed taxes in the past or have a complicated tax situation. And in the 2022 tax filing season for 2021, many people who don't normally file may need to do so in order to claim unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus funds .

The good news is, there may be free sources of help available to you that can make the tax filing process easier. Here's how to find out if you're eligible for this assistance.

The IRS offers help finding free support for submitting tax returns

The IRS website is the first and best place to look if you're hoping to find out if you're eligible for help completing your tax forms. The IRS has details about several programs that offer no-cost tax preparation services to eligible individuals.

One of these programs, called the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), offers free tax help to people who:

Have annual earnings of $58,000 or less

Are disabled

Speak limited English

Another program, called Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), provides tax preparation services to seniors age 60 or older. The TCE program is an ideal choice for elderly Americans because volunteers who offer tax prep support through TCE are specially trained in issues most likely to affect seniors, such as the taxation of pension benefits and other retirement funds.

You can use the IRS website's VITA/TCE Locator tool to find volunteers near you who operate through these two programs and can help you complete your tax returns.

Other ways to get help filing your taxes

If you don’t meet the requirements to get free assistance through VITA or TCE, your state or local government or nonprofits in your area may also offer taxpayer assistance, either for free or on a sliding payment scale. You can check with your local government organizations to find out what options might be out there. Keep in mind you're likely to be eligible for more help if you have a low income, are older, or otherwise have an impairment that could affect your ability to file taxes on your own.

If you don't qualify for a volunteer service to prepare your taxes, there are still ways to simplify the process. The best tax software can walk you through filing by asking you a series of simple questions in plain language and auto-filling as many of your forms as possible.

The IRS also has information on who can use various types of tax software at no cost. Generally, this is an option if your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less. The guided-preparation software tools that the IRS directs you to can make completing your documents as simple as possible, and the software can also help you identify deductions.

It's a good idea to start researching your options for getting help ASAP, as the April tax deadline will be here faster than you know it.

