ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

World's biggest potato is not actually a potato

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A New Zealand couple who thought they’d found the world’s largest potato have had their hopes dashed by DNA results.

While most of us have probably never thought too hard about what constitutes a potato, a potential new Guinness World Record rested exactly on that.

Unfortunately, for the couple from near Hamilton on New Zealand’s North Island, Guinness was forced to break the bad news that the giant potato they thought they’d dug up on their small farm was, in fact, not a potato.

The tuber was first discovered in August last year by Colin Craig-Brown, who hit it with a hoe when he and his wife Donna were out gardening.

Having believed they may have found the world’s largest potato, they submitted images and paperwork to Guinness to try and get it confirmed.

But, their hopes were dashed when Guinness revealed that DNA testing has found it was actually the “tuber of a type of gourd”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The email addressed “Dear Colin” and continued: “Sadly the specimen is not a potato and is in fact the tuber of a type of gourd. For this reason we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application.”

Craig-Brown told The Guardian: “What can you say?” said Craig-Brown. “We can’t say we don’t believe you, because we gave them the DNA stuff.”

Before this confirmation, the faux potato was given the nickname Dug and had become somewhat of a local celebrity thanks to Facebook, where the couple dressed it up and built a cart to wheel Dug around in.

An official weigh-in at a farmer’s shop confirmed Dug weighed 7.8 kg, which would have blown the current record holder – a 5 kg potato from the UK in 2011 – out of the water, had it been a potato.

Craig-Brown is still very fond of Dug, who is currently in the couple’s freezer.

He said: “I say ‘gidday’ to him every time I pull out some sausages. He’s a cool character. Whenever the grandchildren come round, they say, ‘Can we see Dug?’

“He is the world’s biggest not-a-potato.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

DNA Test Reveals 'World's Largest Potato' Contender is Really a Giant Gourd

The strange saga of an enormous vegetable thought to be the world's largest potato has taken a stunning turn as a DNA test revealed that it is actually just a giant gourd. Dubbed 'Dug' by its proud owners, the proverbial 'faux-tato' made headlines back in November when it was unearthed from the garden of Colin and Donna Craig-Brown in New Zealand. Boasting a jaw-dropping weight of 17 pounds, the suspected spud seemingly smashed the record for world's largest potato. However, before Dug could be awarded the title, the record keepers at Guinness required that the vegetable be DNA tested in order to prove it was genuine and the odd request turned out to be rather astute.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is It Actually Possible To Make Mashed Potatoes Out Of Potato Chips?

Scrappy recipes — you know, the ones with unorthodox ingredients and preparation methods — can actually be super fun to whip up. From making ice cream from bananas to using frozen grapes as ice cubes, it seems that there are endless amounts of cooking hacks these days. While some of these kitchen shortcuts have been proven to work like a charm, many don't always turn out as expected. After all, the culinary arts do indeed involve room for trial and error, right?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Dna Test#Guinness#Gardening
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
APG of Wisconsin

Digging into the potato bin

While we brought up the last of the squash from the root cellar a week ago, potato storage is still going strong. We always try to use up the more delicate potatoes first — reds, fingerlings, whites — saving the long-keepers for later. Yukon Golds and russet potatoes are our gold standard for storage potatoes, and now it’s their turn to venture from the root cellar and into our member shares.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Australia
PennLive.com

That’s a big ... something that isn’t a potato, Guinness World Records says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When is a potato not a potato?. When it’s a tuber of a gourd, according to Guinness World Records. A New Zealand couple who believed they had dug up the world’s largest potato in the garden of their small farm near Hamilton have had their dreams turned to mash after Guinness wrote to say that scientific testing had found it wasn’t, in fact, a potato after all.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Aldi release hot cross bun that's so big even the woman with the world's largest mouth can't eat it

Everyone loves a hot cross bun and with Easter approaching the supermarkets are stocking up on the sweet treat. Each year there are different flavours on offer - from chocolate, Marmite and cheese, blueberries - sweet or savoury, there's something for everybody.This year, there is one for those who can't get enough of the sweet spiced bun - and if you head on down to Aldi, it's fair to say you won't miss it in the aisle...Their NEW Specially Selected Giant Brioche Hot Cross Bun (£3.49, 600g) hits the shelves and their website on March 27 is so bun-believably big...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman spots ‘horror film’ statue while browsing property, and people think it looks like Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is everywhere, and sometimes, if you don’t find him, there’s a chance that he’ll find you, in some weird and mysterious way.People think that’s happened to one house hunter looking into a four-bedroom property in Poole, Dorset, when she shared a snap online of a “weird religious statue” visible in the living room of the £375,000 house.If you were to look on the listing for the building on the property site Rightmove, then you would see pictures of the empty house without the object in sight.The property’s description doesn’t mention it either, instead calling it a “substantial home”...
MOVIES
Indy100

Fitness influencer says secret to his physique is gobbling raw brains

How far would you go to get a flawless physique? An unorthodox fitness influencer has gone viral after posting a clip of himself eating raw brains as part of a “high protein breakfast”. And honestly, if that’s what it takes to be in peak physical fitness, we’re quite happy to be flabby and out of shape. The clip from bodybuilder Weam Breiche discussing his unusual diet has been viewed more than seven million times, and provoked quite the reaction online. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The 31-year-old swears by a ‘carnivore diet’, with people adhering to it...
WORKOUTS
Indy100

Netflix is going to start charging you more if you share your login with people and people aren't happy

In news which looks set to put a strain on both family and romantic relationships, the streaming platform Netflix has announced it will be testing out a new paid feature to cut down on password sharing between households.Sharing account details with those who you do not live with is not allowed under Netflix’s Terms of Use, but that hasn’t stopped users from allowing friends and family members to access accounts with their logins – especially during lockdown.Clause 4.2 of their terms reads: “The Netflix service and any content accessed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy