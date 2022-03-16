Who said it? Elon Musk or Homer Simpson?

Elon Musk is known for his pretty absurd, outlandish tweets.

One second he’s tweeting about a Chinese poem that’s actually about beans, and the next he’s saying that he’s willing to spend $6 billion to fight world hunger (with some pretty big conditions). And now he's challenging Vladimir Putin to a fight...

The Tesla CEO also revealed that he hits send on most of his unhinged tweets all while on the toilet. So, yeah; nothing is off-limits in terms of what he’ll be saying next.

While reflecting on his many social media posts, we couldn’t help but think of another wise man we’ve watched over the years, Homer Simpson.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Simpson is associated with his laconic everyman wisdom that bears a striking resemblance to the sporadic knowledge dropped on Musk’s Twitter page, so much so it just became hard to ignore.

That’s why we’ve put together a fun little quiz featuring a selection of 16 of the two men’s most bizarre and amusing quotes. All you have to do is guess whether Elon Musk or Homer Simpson said them.

1. “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

2. “It’s so simple to be wise… just think of something stupid to say and then don’t say it.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

3. “Some secrets are too dangerous to be free.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

4. “When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

5. “The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

6. “It takes two to lie; one to lie, and one to listen.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

7. “Facts are meaningless.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

8. “His name is Gary & he’s a snail.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

9. “Trying is the first step towards failure.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

10. “Apparently, there is this thing called ‘Dad jokes’ and I make them.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

11. “Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

12. “Panic is always dumb.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

13. “Being popular is the most important thing in the whole world.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

14. “I never apologize… I’m sorry but that’s the way I am.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

15. “Stupidity got us into this mess, and stupidity will get us out.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

16. “I put the art in fart.”

A. Elon Musk

B. Homer Simpson

Answers

1. Elon Musk 2. Homer Simpson 3. Elon Musk 4. Elon Musk 5. Elon Musk 6. Homer Simpson 7. Homer Simpson 8. Elon Musk 9. Homer Simpson 10. Elon Musk 11. Elon Musk 12. Elon Musk 13. Homer Simpson 14. Homer Simpson 15. Homer Simpson 16. Elon Musk

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.