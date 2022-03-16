ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Springfield Tigers Softball Preview

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQAOi_0egeGGFX00

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closed out last year by winning four of their last five games to finish with an even 9-9-1 record.

This season, the Tigers are without Abby Joseph (.548 BA, 15 2Bs, 26 RBIs) and Carlee Bacon (.397 BA) who both graduated last spring. Springfield returns eight letter winners in 2022.

“Our strength should be our pitching with Haleigh McCalla and Madison Lesnak both back,” said coach Dan McKinstry. McCalla went 5-2 while accumulating a 2.95 earned run average and struck out 77 batters in 38 innings. Lesnak threw 25 1/3 innings, striking out 20.

Crestview Rebels softball preview

At the plate, McCalla finished with 9 doubles and hit for a .429 average (18-42). Lesnak belted 5 homers and drove in 19 RBIs as she closed out her sophomore campaign with a .377 average. Emily Gerthung and Gianna Piccuta batted a .294 and .270 average respectively.

“We know our defense and pitching must carry us while our younger hitters adjust to the roles they’re put in,” indicates McKinstry.

The Tigers open the season against Mohawk on the road on March 26.

Springfield Tigers’ Softball Preview
2021 Record: 9-9-1 (5-6),4th place in MVAC Scarlet Tier
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by South Range (13-0) in the Sectional Final
Coach: Dan McKinstry

2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .307
Earned Run Average: 3.38

Key Returnees
Seniors – Bree Holt, Harley Shoemaker. Juniors – Emily Gerthung, Madison Lesnak, Haleigh McCalla, Gianna Piccuta. Sophomores – Rachel Malatok, Gabbi Nalevanko.

Newcomers
Juniors – Sami McKim. Sophomores – Navaeh Cruz, Mariah Jones. Freshmen – Olivia Allen, Addy Martin, Hannah Stouffer, Kendra Weber.

2022 Schedule
Mar. 26 – at Mohawk
Mar. 28 – at Lowellville
Mar. 29 – Lowellville
Mar. 30 – at Howland
Mar. 31 – Hubbard
Apr. 1 – Liberty
Apr. 4 – at Waterloo
Apr. 5 – Waterloo
Apr. 7 – at Crestview
Apr. 9 – Columbiana
Apr. 11 – McDonald
Apr. 12 – at McDonald
Apr. 14 – at LaBrae
Apr. 18 – at Mineral Ridge
Apr. 19 – Mineral Ridge
Apr. 21 – at Western Reserve
Apr. 22 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 23 – Reynolds
Apr. 25 – at Sebring
Apr. 26 – Sebring
Apr. 27 – LaBrae
Apr. 28 – Western Reserve
May 2 – Jackson-Milton
May 3 – at Jackson-Milton
May 5 – Girard

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Springfield, OH
City
Sebring, OH
Springfield, OH
Sports
WKBN

Garland scores 24 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, Evan Mobley had his NBA rookie-high 20th double-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Crestview Rebels#Springfield Tigers
WKBN

Cavs top Nuggets 119-116 in OT, end Denver’s road win streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lauri Markkanen made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in overtime and scored a season-high 31 points, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-116 victory over Denver that snapped the Nuggets’ franchise-record road winning streak at seven.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy