NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closed out last year by winning four of their last five games to finish with an even 9-9-1 record.

This season, the Tigers are without Abby Joseph (.548 BA, 15 2Bs, 26 RBIs) and Carlee Bacon (.397 BA) who both graduated last spring. Springfield returns eight letter winners in 2022.

“Our strength should be our pitching with Haleigh McCalla and Madison Lesnak both back,” said coach Dan McKinstry. McCalla went 5-2 while accumulating a 2.95 earned run average and struck out 77 batters in 38 innings. Lesnak threw 25 1/3 innings, striking out 20.

At the plate, McCalla finished with 9 doubles and hit for a .429 average (18-42). Lesnak belted 5 homers and drove in 19 RBIs as she closed out her sophomore campaign with a .377 average. Emily Gerthung and Gianna Piccuta batted a .294 and .270 average respectively.

“We know our defense and pitching must carry us while our younger hitters adjust to the roles they’re put in,” indicates McKinstry.

The Tigers open the season against Mohawk on the road on March 26.

Springfield Tigers’ Softball Preview

2021 Record: 9-9-1 (5-6),4th place in MVAC Scarlet Tier

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by South Range (13-0) in the Sectional Final

Coach: Dan McKinstry

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .307

Earned Run Average: 3.38

Key Returnees

Seniors – Bree Holt, Harley Shoemaker. Juniors – Emily Gerthung, Madison Lesnak, Haleigh McCalla, Gianna Piccuta. Sophomores – Rachel Malatok, Gabbi Nalevanko.

Newcomers

Juniors – Sami McKim. Sophomores – Navaeh Cruz, Mariah Jones. Freshmen – Olivia Allen, Addy Martin, Hannah Stouffer, Kendra Weber.

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – at Mohawk

Mar. 28 – at Lowellville

Mar. 29 – Lowellville

Mar. 30 – at Howland

Mar. 31 – Hubbard

Apr. 1 – Liberty

Apr. 4 – at Waterloo

Apr. 5 – Waterloo

Apr. 7 – at Crestview

Apr. 9 – Columbiana

Apr. 11 – McDonald

Apr. 12 – at McDonald

Apr. 14 – at LaBrae

Apr. 18 – at Mineral Ridge

Apr. 19 – Mineral Ridge

Apr. 21 – at Western Reserve

Apr. 22 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 23 – Reynolds

Apr. 25 – at Sebring

Apr. 26 – Sebring

Apr. 27 – LaBrae

Apr. 28 – Western Reserve

May 2 – Jackson-Milton

May 3 – at Jackson-Milton

May 5 – Girard

