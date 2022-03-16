Springfield Tigers Softball Preview
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closed out last year by winning four of their last five games to finish with an even 9-9-1 record.
This season, the Tigers are without Abby Joseph (.548 BA, 15 2Bs, 26 RBIs) and Carlee Bacon (.397 BA) who both graduated last spring. Springfield returns eight letter winners in 2022.
“Our strength should be our pitching with Haleigh McCalla and Madison Lesnak both back,” said coach Dan McKinstry. McCalla went 5-2 while accumulating a 2.95 earned run average and struck out 77 batters in 38 innings. Lesnak threw 25 1/3 innings, striking out 20.Crestview Rebels softball preview
At the plate, McCalla finished with 9 doubles and hit for a .429 average (18-42). Lesnak belted 5 homers and drove in 19 RBIs as she closed out her sophomore campaign with a .377 average. Emily Gerthung and Gianna Piccuta batted a .294 and .270 average respectively.
“We know our defense and pitching must carry us while our younger hitters adjust to the roles they’re put in,” indicates McKinstry.
The Tigers open the season against Mohawk on the road on March 26.
Springfield Tigers’ Softball Preview
2021 Record: 9-9-1 (5-6),4th place in MVAC Scarlet Tier
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by South Range (13-0) in the Sectional Final
Coach: Dan McKinstry
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .307
Earned Run Average: 3.38
Key Returnees
Seniors – Bree Holt, Harley Shoemaker. Juniors – Emily Gerthung, Madison Lesnak, Haleigh McCalla, Gianna Piccuta. Sophomores – Rachel Malatok, Gabbi Nalevanko.
Newcomers
Juniors – Sami McKim. Sophomores – Navaeh Cruz, Mariah Jones. Freshmen – Olivia Allen, Addy Martin, Hannah Stouffer, Kendra Weber.
2022 Schedule
Mar. 26 – at Mohawk
Mar. 28 – at Lowellville
Mar. 29 – Lowellville
Mar. 30 – at Howland
Mar. 31 – Hubbard
Apr. 1 – Liberty
Apr. 4 – at Waterloo
Apr. 5 – Waterloo
Apr. 7 – at Crestview
Apr. 9 – Columbiana
Apr. 11 – McDonald
Apr. 12 – at McDonald
Apr. 14 – at LaBrae
Apr. 18 – at Mineral Ridge
Apr. 19 – Mineral Ridge
Apr. 21 – at Western Reserve
Apr. 22 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 23 – Reynolds
Apr. 25 – at Sebring
Apr. 26 – Sebring
Apr. 27 – LaBrae
Apr. 28 – Western Reserve
May 2 – Jackson-Milton
May 3 – at Jackson-Milton
May 5 – Girard
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0