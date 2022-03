U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) was found guilty Thursday of lying to the FBI about an illegal contribution to his campaign in 2016. Fortenberry was convicted of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements after he was interviewed twice by FBI agents investigating Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire who made a $30,000 contribution to Fortenberry's campaign, The Associated Press reported.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO