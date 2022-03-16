Monstrosity, kooky Christmas, longings and love: The animated shorts of Oscars 2022

Grade: B- Every year the documentary shorts nominated for an Academy Award tend to be films that grab Academy voters by the heartstrings, if not the throat. Netflix’s “Audible” is a case in point. The film, directed by Matthew Ogens and produced by, among others, Peter Berg of “Friday Night Lights,” tells the story of the football team for the Maryland School for the Deaf. In opening scenes, players for the team have experienced an unprecedented winning streak. But they lose badly to a hearing team. Panther player Amaree McKenstry-Hall is the focus. We learn of a beloved teammate, who transferred to a hearing school and died by suicide. Amaree’s father, who has become a preacher, left the family after his son was born. But the two have been reunited. Amaree also finds companionship with one of the team’s cheerleaders. But soon he and the other players will have to seek their fortune in the hearing world. “Audible” has no narration. Its subjects communicate in sign, which we see in subtitles.

