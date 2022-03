In a much-anticipated move, the Federal Reserve approved an interest rate hike of a quarter of 1% Wednesday, the first time the board has raised rates since 2018. The Fed also indicated it will raise rates incrementally at each of its six remaining meetings this year. The total increase for 2022 would be 1.75%, with three more interest rate hikes planned for 2023 and none in 2024. That could of course change depending on how the economy is faring and unforeseen developments.

