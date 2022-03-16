Richardson ISD will wait to hire a new superintendent

The Richardson Independent School District will wait until after the May 7 school board elections before officially launching its effort to find a new superintendent.

"We want to ensure that all RISD single-member districts are represented with their respective trustees elected when this important decision is made," said RISD Board President Regina Harris. "While the formal search will begin after the May trustee elections, please be assured work has already begun to identify the district's next leader."

Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone resigned in December. The school board named deputy superintendent Tabitha Branum as the interim superintendent.

"We are committed to a comprehensive search process that will include identifying both internal and external candidates that reflect our district's superintendent profile," said Harris.

