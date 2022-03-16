ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Expert: What does No-Fly zone really mean?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

The president of Ukraine will be speaking our Congress Wednesday. It's a virtual speech and it's a certainty he will again ask for military aid including a no-fly zone.

Is a no-fly zone workable? On Ask the Expert, we spoke with Jasen Castillo at Texas A&M Albritton Center for Grand Strategy about the issue.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have a question or a topic suggestion, send us an email at Questions@ KRLD.com and hear the answers at 4:40 p.m.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

