The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's $65 million private jet flies back to Moscow 2 days after taking off there to head to Israel amid sanctions

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Roman Abramovich, who owns Chelsea FC, has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Martin Meissner/AP

  • A jet owned by Abramovich headed back to Moscow, according to flight-tracking data.
  • Abramovich's Gulfstream jet has hopped between Moscow, Istanbul, and Tel Aviv since the weekend.
  • It's unclear whether Abramovich was on board. He has been spotted at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

A $65 million private jet belonging to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich flew back to Moscow two days after leaving the city to go to Israel, flight-tracking data shows.

The Gulfstream G650ER jet with the registration LX-RAY, which media reports have said is owned by Abramovich, has been hopping between the Russian capital; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Istanbul since the weekend.

Early on Tuesday morning, the jet flew from Istanbul Airport to Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, the flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 showed.

Screenshot of FlightRadar24 website showing Abramovich's jet's flight path to Moscow from Istanbul on Tuesday.

FlightRadar24

The flights come as Russian oligarchs and billionaires, many of whom have been sanctioned by various countries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sought to protect their assets, including moving jets and yachts to other countries.

Abramovich's jet was in Moscow on Sunday before it flew to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, according to FlightRadar24.

But Israel has limited private aircraft to 48 hours on the ground in the country in an effort to keep sanctioned oligarchs out, The Washington Post reported.

The plane flew on Monday to Istanbul — less than 24 hours after landing in Tel Aviv — and then to Moscow on Tuesday, FlightRadar data showed.

It's unclear whether Abramovich was on board. He was spotted in a VIP lounge at an Israeli airport with his face mask pulled down on Monday before the plane flew to Istanbul, Reuters first reported.

The G650ER jet can seat up to 19 passengers, Gulfstream says on its website.

A private-jet comparison site suggests the plane has a price tag of $65 million.

Read the original article on Business Insider

