Out of Our Past: A husband of 1874 shared the experience of a crusading wife

In 1874, Wayne County was going through a very tumultuous period. Women in the townships were crusading against liquor sales and drunkenness. Astonished local men were in dismay their women would do such a thing. Here is a letter to the Richmond Daily Independent from a distraught husband the week of March 24, 1874:

Joshua Skinner’s Crusade Experience & Proof Women Should Be at Home!

My Samantha of late has been guilty of anti-whiskey chicanery, and recently she returned home from a conspiracy session of subversive females, filled with a look of determination I do not cotton to. I beheld it with a lack of enthusiasm, not that I am opposed to the demon critter, but because I think the women are better employed ornamentally at home. Therefore when I saw the "do or die" look on her face I knew what foreboded – I had to watch the baby! My first premonition was at breakfast when she said, “Joshua, it is my duty to go and to help put down this vile evil in Wayne County.”

“But Samantha, who will put down the baby?”

“Do you know, Joshua, that vile and evil are the exact same letters?”

“But Samantha, who will put down the baby?”

“Duty calls, Joshua! I am bound to it by my service as a woman and a Christian!”

“But Samantha, who will put down the baby?”

“Well now, Joshua, that’s just it! You can take care of the baby and see to things, because the women of Wayne County are called to the Lord’s work!”

“But Samantha, who will put down the baby?”

“I will not shirk my duty!”

“But Samantha, who will put down the baby?”

“I have spoke — unto you!”

That was the great pluck to her harp, the string she lashed me with! So I pressed, “But Samantha, don’t you think you have higher duties here at home to take care of the family God entrusted to your care?”

“You look here, Joshua Skinner! Have you no compassion in your soul for those poor misguided liquor sellers of Satanic emoluments? I thank God who has given us the heart to salvage these filthy disgusting human perversions, who imbibe the foul scourge! We women have the grace and strength to go forth to contest their imminent slide into Hades.”

“But Samantha, who will put down the baby?”

“I’ll tidy up the house and put him to bed and he’ll assuredly sleep till I come back home!”

Six o’clock saw things ship-shape, the baby asleep, Samantha started on her mission, and I duly instructed in mine, in detail. She waterproofed herself and all but disappeared into the night… and all got calm… and I… I reflected on my more tranquil days of bachelorhood, quietly nurturing my gentle soul in somber reflection when, in about 20 minutes, the youngster began to rub his eyes and in 15 minutes by the clock he was wide-awake as you! I yelled at him to sleep, but he twisted his face into horrible shapes and grotesque grimaces. I would have cared nothing for it, had he only kept still — but no mule of my acquaintance ever used his feet more vigorously than he! The little tornado! I put my hand on his head to keep him down and rocked the cradle with all my might, but the harder I rocked the louder he yelled! The force of my rocking almost tossed him from of the cradle! So I took him up and sprang about and sang at the top of my voice, "Hail to the chief!" and "I’m listed for God’s Holy War!" but nothing stopped the child’s screams, so I rushed to the cupboard and got the cup of bread and milk Samantha prepared. I chucked a spoonful into his wide-open mouth. The effect was magical, for he lay quite still for a moment, then he began to get blue in the face and coughed at a terrible rate and I realized I was choking my baby! So I took him by the heels and gave him a vigorous shaking and then I smacked him on the buttocks! And it had the desired effect, as he returned to his normal condition of just screaming, so I set him on the floor and piled pillows and cushions about him and gave him some playthings. First I got him a tiny shovel and tongs, then a tin basin and a string of red peppers that was pretty colors — a frying pan, a preserve dish and goodness knows what all — but nothing would pacify the little tiger! I began to wish most earnestly for Samantha’s arrival, and sure enough, as the clock struck nine, she fluttered in like a raging storm and, quick as a dervish, whirled glaring at me, her hands flying up perturbed! I suppose we did look like a lunatic asylum, but it weren’t my fault! There was the baby laying on a pillow, kicking and screaming and rubbing red peppers into his eyes, the tears streaming down his cheeks and his nice white gown not so white no more, and there above him I was ringing a dinner bell and pounding a tin pan and crying out at the top of my lungs, “HUSH! HUSH! HUSH!”

Samantha’s arms crossed in judgment. “Joshua Skinner, what is going on?”

“I know how it looks, Samantha.” I told her how it happened, but not in detail. I elevated it some to my advantage.

“You must be an idiot!”

“ME? AN IDIOT!?!” - I cut myself off short as this line of reasoning was of no help. This frail woman, this member of the fair sex who is my bosom mate — her head is by my pillow at night — HAD me under the magnifying glass of her slitted eyes — burning me with the fire of a searing gaze! She was the sun and I… I was, well, an insect, a microbe, a cow patty, a worm in a cow patty — in short, bilge water! — BUT STILL A MAN! The windows were locked so I could not blame an intruder, so wildly I gestured, “It ain’t my fault, Samantha!”

“Did I say it was your fault?”

“No.”

“NEVERTHELESS I’M BLAMING YOU!”

I was at a sudden loss for speech, and had none to catch up on, for I had stepped in some pearl talc powder and was now tracking it all over the floor, which didn’t help none. I commenced maniacally babbling out things I had no control of, “M-M-My dear Samantha, this happened because you was away from your home sweet home. You was out marauding with those Crusaders when you should have been here fixing supper for your loved ones, and soaking the laundry for us to wear and preparing the fixings for breakfast – and – and- and -and - darning our socks!”

“I’ll darn you, Joshua Skinner! DARN YOU! DARN YOU! DARN YOU! If you want breakfast tomorrow, you must sleep in the kitchen tonight! As for your laundry, the ashes forthwith will be found in the fireplace!”

“Samantha! I aver YOU HAVE GONE MAD!”

She uncrossed her arms and stepped at me — and I jumped back — as she passed and began straightening out the mess. “If it is Christian charity to forgive, I shall work on that endeavor for however many years it takes — or — UNTIL MY LIFE ENDS IN OLD AGE!”

I sank back exhausted, and that was the last of my taking care of the baby. After that Samantha sent him off to the neighbors during her crusading forays, and so I thought I would surprise her by having some dinner ready when she came home, but I have to think about that some as I don’t know how to cook. It can’t be that hard, can it?

Yours sincerely, a long-suffering humble man who sorely seeks your payers, Joshua Skinner.

