Church News

A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men across Washington DC and New York City played music from his cellphone in the moments after one fatal attack, police say.Gerald Brevard III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the nation’s capital following a massive manhunt across both cities. Prosecutors said Mr Brevard was identified after a longtime friend recognised him from police-issued surveillance photos and contacted investigators. Mr Brevard is accused of stalking and shooting five homeless men - two fatally - as they slept on the streets of New York City and Washington over a 10-day period this...

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO