Church News

 4 days ago

High Bridge Baptist (Rice) Rev. Burnett Wilson of Crewe is the guest preacher at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 20. Elder Robert L....

The Independent

Suspect in shootings of five homeless men in DC and NYC played music on phone after killing, prosecutors say

A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men across Washington DC and New York City played music from his cellphone in the moments after one fatal attack, police say.Gerald Brevard III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the nation’s capital following a massive manhunt across both cities. Prosecutors said Mr Brevard was identified after a longtime friend recognised him from police-issued surveillance photos and contacted investigators. Mr Brevard is accused of stalking and shooting five homeless men - two fatally - as they slept on the streets of New York City and Washington over a 10-day period this...
Pyramid

LDS Church launches web page for current news, links and contacts for refugees

With the growing numbers of Ukrainian refugees, among them members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the church has created an online landing page with current news, links, contact information and guidelines on how to help people emotionally in times of crisis. The new link is: uk.churchofjesuschrist.org/ukraine-europe-area-emergency-response....
The Blade

Religion Offerings: 'Queen of Clean' brings comedy act to Monroe

Chonda Pierce, a stand-up comedian known as the “Queen of Clean,” performs at Stewart Road Church of God in Monroe on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $29, while VIP tickets are $55. VIP ticket-holders will be allowed early entry at 5:15 p.m. for a question-and-answer session with Pierce. Go to awakeningevents.com/chondapierce .
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Our communities, our schools, our children

We need to rethink our school systems, with a focus on the role they play in the well-being of our small towns and how they prepare succeeding generations for a complex and ever-changing world. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Our communities, our schools, our children.
