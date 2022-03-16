ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

FHP: Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed Palatka man

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzYr5_0egeDXyR00

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a driver is facing DUI manslaughter for his involvement in a crash that left a Palatka man dead Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deadly collision happened at 7 p.m. in Alachua County.

A 44-year-old Newberry man was driving a pickup truck on County Road 232, just east of the Interstate 75 overpass, when FHP said he struck a 27-year-old man. He died at the scene.

The driver also faces a charge of felony DUI third conviction in ten years, according to FHP.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Shooting suspect arrested after stand off with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it has arrested a shooting suspect after hours of negotiation. STORY: JSO looking for assistance in locating credit card fraud suspect. At approximately 7:05 a.m. Saturday morning, JSO officers were dispatched to 3200 Rayford St. in reference to shots...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. — (AP) — Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said. All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The...
AZUSA, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
88K+
Followers
92K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy