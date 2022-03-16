FHP: Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed Palatka man

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a driver is facing DUI manslaughter for his involvement in a crash that left a Palatka man dead Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the deadly collision happened at 7 p.m. in Alachua County.

A 44-year-old Newberry man was driving a pickup truck on County Road 232, just east of the Interstate 75 overpass, when FHP said he struck a 27-year-old man. He died at the scene.

The driver also faces a charge of felony DUI third conviction in ten years, according to FHP.

