The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...

3 DAYS AGO