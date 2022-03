MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Storms are developing later this Sunday afternoon which brings the threat for gusty downpours. The morning and early afternoon hours this Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This will lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s. The atmosphere is unstable since a cold front is slowly approaching South Florida from the north. Forecast model shows storms becoming scattered by late Sunday afternoon. (CBS4) This front arrives later in the afternoon this Sunday and so daytime heating will help to build up the instability in the air ahead of the front’s arrival. Isolated showers will...

