Escambia County, FL

1 dead in I-10 wreck, 5 children injured near Florida, Alabama line

By Tom Ingram, Aspen Popowski, Daniel Smithson, Debbie Williams
 4 days ago

UPDATE (5:40 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol released news details about a crash that killed a 70-year-old Mississippi man and injured several others, including five children.

The man was killed in a head-on rollover crash involving three vehicles at I-10 in Escambia County. The crash happened on March 15 at about 12:30 p.m. The driver of a white Chevy SUV veered into the median and crashed head-on into a Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The two vehicles then crashed into a semi-truck, which caused the Jeep to overturn, killing the 70-year-old driver. The 59-year-old passenger suffered from critical injuries while the two children suffered serious injuries, including 11-year-old and 12-year-old boys. The passengers were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 31-year-old Chevy driver and the 14-year-old passenger are in critical condition. The 31-year-old passenger was seriously injured, along with a 10-year-old boy. The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital while the passengers were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.

A fifth child was injured during the crash, but there are no details about the child’s age or which vehicle they were in at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to FHP.

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Traffic began moving again ahead of 4 Tuesday afternoon on both the Escambia County and Baldwin County sides of the wreck.

UPDATE (3/15/22 2:18 P.M.): One person is confirmed dead, and one child is in critical but stable condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Nine people in total were injured during the crash with three having non-critical injuries.

FHP also confirms that several children were involved in the crash. FHP initially stated that two adults were dead, but one is confirmed to be dead.

UPDTAE (1:55 p.m.): Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to WKRG News 5 that two adults are dead and two children have been transported to a hospital.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

UPS delivery driver threatened with gun in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-10 near mile marker 3 at the Florida-Alabama state line. All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash, involving multiple vehicles, happened just a few minutes after 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., traffic was being diverted onto Exit 49 to US 90 into Florida. ALEA Troopers and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will continue to provide updates, according to an ALEA news release.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

