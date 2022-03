New Zealand will reopen to some international tourists sooner than planned over the next couple of months, after more than two years of strict travel restrictions. Beginning April 12, vaccinated Australian visitors can enter the country without having to quarantine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news briefing Wednesday. Shortly after that, on May 1, New Zealand will open its borders to vaccinated travelers from visa-waiver countries, which include the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Germany, and to those with valid visitor visas.

