ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Overnight blaze in Desert Hot Springs kills one person and destroys home

By Thalia Bricker
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago

Firefighters were out early Wednesday morning for a mobile home that caught fire on the 69200 block of Parkside Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpRYq_0egeAzbI00
KESQ

Crews were called to the scene at 12:27 a.m. to find a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed inside the Desert Crest Country Club.

Firefighters at the scene told News Channel 3 another mobile home had burns that made the trailer inhabitable, and two others were also burned.

“I have one double-wide mobile home that was completely engulfed in fire and it was destroyed," explained Desert Hot Springs Batallion Chief Timothy Bingham. "Just to the north of it, a second double-wide mobile home unattached garage was damaged by the fire.”

All of those who were evacuated from the surrounding homes were able to return a few hours later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU1LG_0egeAzbI00
KESQ

No injuries were initially reported, but the homeowner of the first mobile home had yet to be accounted for, according to Cal Fire.

Chief Bingham confirmed at the scene that one person was found dead inside the home. No other information surrounding the death has been released.

Neighbors tell News Channel 3 that a man lived alone in the burnt-down home.

Donald Sweet who lives a few houses down said he was in bed when he heard all the commotion happening outdoors.

“We heard some pops. It sounded like a gun shooting, you know like they do out here," said Sweet. "Then we heard a crackling noise. At first, we thought it was just someone in our backyard. I look out our back window and all I could see was orange."

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The post Overnight blaze in Desert Hot Springs kills one person and destroys home appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

One killed in Desert Hot Springs car crash, N. Indian Canyon Dr. closed at Mission Lakes Blvd.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs earlier today. Cal Fire said one person died at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 7:30 this morning on North Indian Canyon Drive and Mission Lakes Boulevard. Marc Hernandez Jr., 29, of Desert Hot Springs was driving southbound The post One killed in Desert Hot Springs car crash, N. Indian Canyon Dr. closed at Mission Lakes Blvd. appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cyclist dies in traffic collision in Palm Springs near I-10

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. : The cyclist has died as a result of those injuries. Original story: A bicyclist was transported to the hospital this morning with major injuries after a traffic collision with a driver between Garnet Avenue and Palm Springs Station Road. The driver is cooperating with the investigation. Both the driver and bicyclist The post Cyclist dies in traffic collision in Palm Springs near I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

71-year-old woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Springs

Police are continuing to investigate a crash that killed a 71-year-old woman in a wheelchair Thursday evening in Palm Springs. The crash was first reported at approximately 7:21 p.m. at the intersection of S. Palm Canyon and Camino Parocela. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, officers determined the vehicle struck the woman while she The post 71-year-old woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Freeway wreck backs up traffic on Gene Autry as drivers detour, freeway now clear

Interstate 10 traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes near North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs and Cathedral City Friday morning due to an overturned big rig truck.  The vehicle was blocking the freeway's number 4 slow lane after the wreck was first reported at 3:25 a.m. The freeway slowdown caused a more The post Freeway wreck backs up traffic on Gene Autry as drivers detour, freeway now clear appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta

A woman was arrested on homicide charges following the death of an 85-year-old in the La Quinta cove area on Thursday. The investigation started Thursday at approximately 4:04 p.m. on the 51200 block of Avenida Ramirez. Deputies were initially called to respond to the unattended death of Rosemary Webster, 85, according to the Riverside County The post Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot

Full video below (Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers) The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of an incident that led to injuries to a murder suspect and a police K-9 being in a Cabazon casino parking lot. The incident happened on Jan. 26, 2022 on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive. The post Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

8 injured after car crashes into building at middle school in Mead Valley

Eight people, none of them children, were injured today when a car crashed into a building at a Mead Valley school. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews and The post 8 injured after car crashes into building at middle school in Mead Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mobile Home#Accident#Kesq Crews#News Channel 3#Cal Fire
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in murder of former La Quinta resident

A man and woman were in custody today for allegedly killing a man who was found in Woodland Hills with his hands and feet bound. A 70-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Steve Castro said. They were being held on $2 The post Two arrested in murder of former La Quinta resident appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Joshua Tree

A 49-year-old was killed in a suspected DUI rollover crash Monday night in Joshua Tree. The crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. near Center Avenue and Shifting Sands. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man from Joshua Tree, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tracker northbound. Kevin Spruell Sr., 49, from Joshua Tree, was The post Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital

One person is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after being shot. Witnesses told investigators they saw the victim at the parking lot of Best Buy in La Quinta, however, the location where the shooting occurred remains in question. The incident was first reported at 5:31 p.m. Sgt. Soto, public information officer for the Riverside The post Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City family loses everything in house fire

An investigation was underway into a house fire that ignited in Cathedral City Monday night. Yosemy Estrada Firefighters were called to the home fully engulfed on the 67300 block of Mission Ct. at 7:23 p.m. All residents were able to evacuate and were accounted for, according to the Cathedral City Fire Department. Yosemy Estrada The The post Cathedral City family loses everything in house fire appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

‘I can’t believe this is happening’: Single mom, 5 younger kids lose their Cathedral City home to fire

A house fire ignited Monday night in Cathedral City displacing a single mother and her younger five kids. Her two older kids already moved out. "I'm still in a lot of shock," Elizabeth Barron told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot. Firefighters were called to the home fully engulfed in flames at the 67300 block of The post ‘I can’t believe this is happening’: Single mom, 5 younger kids lose their Cathedral City home to fire appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

4 adults displaced after house fire in Desert Hot Springs

Friday night, firefighters responded to a house fire on Via Corto, just off of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. 4 adults were displaced and the Red Cross was called in to help.  CalFire said the home was fully involved in fire when they arrived around 9 p.m. Friday night. The damage was estimated at $300,000.  There The post 4 adults displaced after house fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Which Coachella Valley city is one of California’s safest?

One valley city is featured in a new report as one of the safest cities in California, despite being home to one of the highest number of homicides in the valley last year. According to online safety resource website SafeWise, Cathedral City was #41 on the list of most safe cities in California. It's the The post Which Coachella Valley city is one of California’s safest? appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspects involved in Coachella Valley couple’s murder reenter not guilty pleas

Four people accused in the killings of a Coachella Valley couple who vanished nearly five years ago reentered not guilty pleas during an information arraignment on Thursday. Click here for complete coverage on this case The suspects are due back in court for a status conference hearing on May 13 Manuel Rios, 29, of Coachella; The post Suspects involved in Coachella Valley couple’s murder reenter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder

An information arraignment on Thursday will be held after a judge ruled to move forward with a trial in the murder of the Coachella Valley couple. News Channel 3 has been following this case closely. Related Story: Judge in missing couple case orders trial after days of testimony about the murders The information arraignment will The post Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD considers deploying listening devices to detect gunfire

Palm Springs police are considering deploying new technology in a neighborhood in the north part of town officials say is often riddled with gun violence. ShotSpotter is law enforcement tech PSPD is consulting with the Desert Highland Gateway Estates community about possibly implementing. It uses gunshot listening devices mounted on telephone poles, street signs and The post PSPD considers deploying listening devices to detect gunfire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating shooting near Desert Hot Springs

A shooting investigation was underway Thursday night near Desert Hot Springs, near Via Vista in a neighborhood off Palm Drive. Sheriff's Department officials say one man was shot and took himself to the hospital. He is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies were on the scene looking for more information, but no suspects were The post Police investigating shooting near Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy