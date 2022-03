Maserati has yet to produce a single EV, but as part of a rapidly developing about-face, the Italian luxury automaker announced Thursday that it will offer electric versions of its entire model lineup by 2025 en route to becoming an EV-only brand by 2030. In doing so, the brand claims it will become the first luxury marque to offer dedicated electric versions of all of its models, pulling ahead of rivals like Porsche that have already had EVs on the market for some time. Maserati's Folgore (Italian for "Lightning") full-electric strategy will pick up substantial speed with the debut of the next GranTurismo sports car, which the automaker previewed at a virtual business roundtable on Thursday.

