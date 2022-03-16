ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Marubeni-owned aircraft lessor retrieves two Russian aircraft

By Yuki Nitta
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Qdgg_0egeAg4j00

TOKYO (Reuters) -The U.S.-based aircraft leasing firm owned by Japan’s Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd has recovered two of the 12 aircraft it has been leasing to Russian airlines, it said on Wednesday.

Connecticut-based Aircastle Ltd company is one of multiple lessors scrambling to retrieve aircraft leased to Russian airlines before sanctions, imposed in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, take effect on March 28.

So far it has retrieved two of the aircraft, an Aircastle spokesperson said, adding it had leased aircraft to six Russian airlines as of February.

“It is our best intention that all Russia-based leases be terminated and that all aircraft be returned to our possession,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to give further details, describing the situation as “difficult and fluid”.

Russia this week passed a law allowing the country’s airlines to place airplanes leased from foreign companies on the country’s aircraft register - a manoeuvre likely to stoke Western fears of a mass default involving hundreds of jetliners.

Russian airlines have almost 780 leased jets, with 515 leased from abroad.

The Dublin-based aircraft leasing arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), another major Japanese bank, has said it has 35 aircraft leased to five Russian airlines.

The book value of those aircraft is around $1.7 billion, SMFG said on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Mysteriously Vanishes

It’s a 230-foot superyacht with room for 28 guests and crew—and yet, in the last week, it has seemingly vanished, just as other vessels belonging to Russian billionaires have been frozen or seized. The Galactica Super Nova, owned by Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, sailed in recent weeks from...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Russian#Marubeni Corp#Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd#Aircastle Ltd Company#Stoke Western#Smfg#Japanese
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
simpleflying.com

Are There Any DC-6 Aircraft Still Flying Today?

Following its pattern of developing popular commercial solutions with the DC series, Douglas introduced the DC-6 to the post-WWII market. By 1949, the plane was flying with the likes of American Airlines, United Airlines, Pan American, Delta Air Lines, National Airlines, and Braniff. With over 70 years in the market, are any units still flying today?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy