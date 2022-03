Follow live race updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix as the new F1 season gets under way. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts on pole ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, with Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz starting third and Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez fourth. It was a tough day’s qualifying for Mercedes, however, as they lacked the pace to compete with the Red Bulls and Ferraris. Lewis Hamilton begins the season from fifth on the grid, while his new teammate George Russell starts ninth. There was delight for last season’s strugglers Haas as Kevin Magnussen secured...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO